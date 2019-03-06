Young entrepreneurs showcase their wares

More than 50 pupils from schools across the district will be plying their wares at the annual Young Enterprise Trade Fair this weekend.

Eight teams of youngsters will compete for custom and demonstrate their business skills in The Kennet Centre, from 9am until 4pm on Saturday (March 9).

The 16-18 year olds have been manufacturing and selling a variety of products and services during their year on the Young Enterprise Company Programme and have been learning, first-hand, how businesses work.

Denise Firth, Young Enterprise Area Manager for Berkshire, said: “This Young Enterprise Fair at The Kennet Centre has been running for nearly 10 years.

“Each year, it gets better and better and I am always ‘blown away’ by the enthusiasm and energy of the young people.

“It will be a marvellous showcase for the achievements of these young budding entrepreneurs in developing their skills, knowledge and confidence, in just one year.

“We are extremely grateful to The Kennet Centre for their continued support of this event.”

Some of the products on sale at the Young Enterprise Newbury and West Berkshire Trade Fair will include fitness protein bars, laptop cases, candles, bath bombs, lip care products and pyjama bottoms.

Mag Williams, Centre Manager of The Kennet Centre, added: “We are proud to be supporting these local young people taking part in the Young Enterprise Trade Fair.

“It is really important for the community to harness the passion and enthusiasm these students have shown for business and enterprise, and we at The Kennet Centre are delighted to be hosting this fantastic event as the ideal platform for these young people.”