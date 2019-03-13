Jail for Tadley man for series of thefts

A TADLEY man has been jailed for nine weeks for eight counts of thefts and two counts of assault.

In the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 27, was 40-year-old Michael William Paice, of Bishopswood Road.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of theft between February 2 last year and February 26 this year.

He also admitted two charges of assaulting Paul Coombes in Worting Road, Basingstoke, on February 26 this year.

Five counts of theft were carried out jointly with Henry James.

They included eight bottles of Jack Daniels (£205), £100 worth of meat, four bottles of vodka (£80), a Single Barrel Spirit, Gentleman Jack Spirit and a further four bottles of Jack Daniels (£190), totalling £575 – all from Sainsbury’s, Tadley.

On his own, he stole £60-worth of Absolute vodka and £111.15 worth of meat products from Sainsbury’s, Tadley and £1-worth of tin foil from B&M, Basingstoke. He was also charged with failing to surrender to custody at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on December 10.

He was jailed for nine weeks because the “offence was so serious, the same store targeted, joint offences, persistent failure to attend court and comply with court orders”.