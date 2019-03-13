Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Jail for Tadley man for series of thefts

He also admits two assault charges

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

police

 A TADLEY man has been jailed for nine weeks for eight counts of thefts and two counts of assault. 

In the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 27, was 40-year-old Michael William Paice, of Bishopswood Road. 

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of theft between February 2 last year and February 26 this year.

He also admitted two charges of assaulting Paul Coombes in Worting Road, Basingstoke, on February 26 this year. 

Five counts of theft were carried out jointly with Henry James.

They included eight bottles of Jack Daniels (£205), £100 worth of meat, four bottles of vodka (£80), a Single Barrel Spirit, Gentleman Jack Spirit and a further four bottles of Jack Daniels (£190), totalling £575 – all from Sainsbury’s, Tadley.

On his own, he stole £60-worth of Absolute vodka and £111.15 worth of meat products from Sainsbury’s, Tadley and £1-worth of tin foil from B&M, Basingstoke. He was also charged with failing to surrender to custody at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on December 10. 

He was jailed for nine weeks because the “offence was so serious, the same store targeted, joint offences, persistent failure to attend court and comply with court orders”.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury woman caught driving along A339 while three times the limit

Court

Masked gang attacks and tries to rob 'vulnerable' Hungerford 16-year-old

police

Seven arrests in Victoria Park over a year

Seven arrests in Victoria Park over a year

Prison failings enabled killer to take own life

Prison failings enabled killer to take own life

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33