Newbury burglaries believed to be linked

THAMES Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries, which are believed to be linked, in Newbury.

Both incidents took place in Rupert Road, located off Monks Lane on Monday, March 11.

The first incident occurred between 8am and 6.45pm.

The offenders gained access to the property through a rear kitchen window and stole a quantity of cash, clothing, sunglasses and jewellery.

The second incident took place between 5.20pm and 6.50pm.

The offenders gained access through a rear kitchen door.

A quantity of cash was stolen along with a silver watch and white XBOX One.

The victims, a 53-year old woman and a 46-year-old woman, were not at home at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information about these incidents should report the details on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43190075507.

Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.