Prison warning for errant dog owners

DOG owners are being asked to ‘Take the Lead’ when it comes to keeping their pets under control.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council is launching a campaign reminding residents that it is against the law to let a dog be dangerously out of control anywhere, including in your own home.

Dogs are considered dangerously out of control if they injure someone, make someone worried they might injure them, attack an animal or if the owner of an animal thinks they could be injured trying to stop such an attack.

Cabinet member for regulatory services and the environment Hayley Eachus said: “The vast majority of dog owners are very responsible when it comes to keeping their pets under control.

“But unfortunately there are those who aren’t as responsible, and who put others at risk by failing to use a lead when necessary or failing to keep their pet securely in their property.

“Our message to owners is to think carefully about how you control your dog. If you know that they don’t listen to commands or if you’re around other people or wildlife, use a lead.”

Owners whose dogs are dangerously out of control could get an unlimited fine and be sent to prison for up to six months.

For more information about responsible dog ownership, visit www.basingstoke.gov.uk/take-the-lead