Newbury man harassed woman before assaulting her

A NEWBURY who man who waged a harassment campaign against a vulnerable woman before assaulting her has been given a suspended jail term.

Philip Prior, of Victoria Grove, was also made subject to a restraining order to force him to stay away from his victim, Jade Potter.

The 55-year-old appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 5.

He had denied pursuing a course conduct which amounted to the harassment of Jade Potter by placing wet trainers in her pathway, video recording her as she arrived home, blocking her pathway to her door with his bike and blocking her access to her home by sunbathing on her pathway, all in Newbury between July 10 and August 31 last year.

He had further denied assaulting Jade Potter by beating her on August 31 last year.

But the court did not believe his account and, following a trial, convicted him of both offences.

Mr Prior, who has similar, previous convictions, has previously been jailed for waging a homophobic harassment campaign against two gay former neighbours.

This time he was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates said a custodial sentence was justified because the offences were so serious and had been carried out against a vulnerable person.

In addition Mr Prior was ordered to pay £250 costs and also to pay Ms Potter £80 in compensation.

Finally, he was made subject to a two year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Ms Potter, either directly or indirectly.