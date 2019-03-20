Uncertain future for Newbury store

The future of a Newbury store is in doubt after Office Outlet went into administration this week.

The company has a store on Greenham Road, which was previously Staples.

Office Outlet is owned by Hilco, the former owner of HMV, who bought all UK Staples stores from the US-based stationery firm in 2016 and renamed them.

More than 1,200 jobs in the 90 stores across the country are now in jeopardy after two partners from Deloitte were appointed joint administrators on Monday.

They said that the stores would remain open while they tried to find a new buyer and blamed the decline in UK retail for the move.

They added that they were hopeful a buyer could be found in the coming weeks.