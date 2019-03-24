Tributes to co-founder of Newbury-based company

TRIBUTES have been paid to a co-founder of a Newbury-based company.

Katrina Harvey (nee Rostrup) was a founder at recruitment firm Amberjack, based in Kings Road West.

Amberjack said that she died following a short illness.

In a statement, the company’s managing director Sophie Meaney said: “It is shockingly hard to comprehend that someone so full of life and vitality is no longer with us.

“Katrina ran Amberjack’s assessment consulting and business development teams until 2009.

“Since then she has remained actively engaged with the business both as a main board director and a shareholder.

“She has always been hugely supportive in each new phase of the Amberjack adventure.

“Those of you who knew and worked with Katrina will share in our shock and sadness that such a wonderful, vibrant, passionate friend and advocate of our business is no longer with us.

“She has been an immense support to her colleagues on the board and we will miss her hugely.

“She was not only our colleague but our very dear friend.”

Mrs Harvey was a trustee and supporter of Time to Talk West Berkshire.

Donations can be made to the youth counselling service in her name by visiting https://t2twb.org/

Time to Talk West Berkshire trustee Georgina Punter, said: “Katrina worked closely with the team at Time to Talk to ensure we continue to offer the best of services to the young people of West Berkshire.

“She was passionate about the people in our organisation

ensuring everyone was heard and that their views were considered.

“Katrina’s work and contribution has been invaluable to Time to Talk and indeed her legacy will live on.

“Katrina was truly professional in her approach to Time to Talk.

“She was also lots of fun and would be very happy to get involved, be it joining the pancake race in the Market Square or running the Kintbury 5k for the cause.

“The team at Time to Talk miss you Katrina, your contribution and that fun loving spirit.”

Amberjack won the prestigious Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Award in 2017.