'I just think it's time for MPs to say quite clearly what they want to do'

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon has said it is time for MPs to clearly say what Brexit they want, as he voted against the Government again last night.

Mr Benyon was one of 30 Conservative MPs who voted for Parliament to take control of the Brexit process and away from the Government.

The amendment, proposed by Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin and Labour MP Hilary Benn, will allow MPs to take control of Commons business and put forward their own motions.

A series of indicative votes are expected to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) where MPs will vote on a range of Brexit options in an attempt to find common ground.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Mr Benyon said: "The Prime Minister has expressed frustration that MPs are ready to tell us what they won't support and less keen on telling us what they will."

Mr Benyon said that he had been working with Conservative and Labour MPs seeking a way forward that "might just get some form of Brexit over the line".

He said: "I will continue to support the Prime Minister's deal when it comes before Parliament but I wanted the opportunity to try and find an alternative."

Mr Benyon said he and the cross-party supporters were working on what has been dubbed 'Common Market 2.0'.

"During the referendum a lot of people said to me 'we wanted to join the common market and not a political union and a closer union' and I think that the Prime Minister's deal does offer a way out of that, but with a good future relationship and would not be damaging for businesses.

"But I think that a Norway-type arrangement, that allowed unfettered access to the single market but allowed us to take back control of fisheries and agriculture and other matters, would constituent leaving the EU but secure rights and benefits that would be of advantage to people in West Berkshire.

"I am hoping that we will have enough names for ours to be considered among any others."

Speaking on the indicative votes he said: "It's an opportunity to bring forward proposals that I don't think are right, such as a second referendum or leaving with no deal.

"It might encourage people to vote for the deal if they feel they are not getting what they want in certain areas.

"I just think it's time for MPs to say quite clearly what they want to do.

"I think Oliver Letwin's amendment did that. I supported him and his efforts to try and reach out across the political spectrum to find something we can get behind."

Commenting on last night's events Peter Norman from West Berkshire for Europe said: "It’s very difficult to know where this is all going to end up.

"I was interested to see that Richard Benyon did vote for parliament to take control but I have no idea whether that alters his thinking on the Brexit process."

Referencing a petition calling for Article 50 to be revoked which has been signed by 5.7m people, 11,550 of which from Newbury constituency (10.3 per cent of 111,848 constituents), Mr Norman said that Mr Benyon thought that people calling for a second referendum were a very vociferous minority group.

"I think this petition lays that claim to rest really," Mr Norman said.

"There is widespread support in Newbury that Brexit is not going the way that people want it to go.

"I would hope that MPs take stock of that and will reflect and ask 'do we need to recalibrate, to go back to the people to see where thinking really is today?"

A petition calling to leave without a deal in March 2019 has been signed by 570,613 people, 1,111 people from Newbury constituency have signed (0.99 per cent of 111,848 constituents).