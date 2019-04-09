Newbury woman pleads guilty to burglary and theft

A NEWBURY woman who pleaded guilty to a multitude of burglary offences will be sentenced later this month.

Sammy-Jo Dillon, of Cleveland Grove, was charged on Saturday, March 30 with four counts of burglary dwelling and theft and two counts of theft from a person.

The convictions are in relation to incidents of burglary and theft in Newbury between Monday, March 25 and Thursday, March 28, where small quantities of cash were stolen.

The 31-year-old was arrested on Friday, March 29 and appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court three days later, where she pleaded guilty to all charges.

She will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday, April 29.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Wil Johnson, of Area CID based at Newbury police station, said: “I am pleased that Dillon has admitted the charges that she faced, and she will be sentenced on 29 April.

“Burglary is a very invasive crime, and can have a large impact on the victims, who have every right to feel safe in their homes.

“Dillon showed complete disregard for her victims, whose homes were broken into and their property was taken.

“I am pleased she pleaded guilty so as not to put her victims through the ordeal of giving evidence at a trial.

“Thames Valley Police will always investigate reports of burglary thoroughly, and work tirelessly to bring offenders to the courts and to face justice.

“We would always urge members of the public to report incidents of burglary to us, by calling 999 if the burglary is in progress, or 101 if they discover a burglary after it has happened.”