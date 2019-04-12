Jeannie, Countess of Carnarvon dies

JEANNIE, Countess of Carnarvon, the mother of the 8th Earl of Carnarvon died on Wednesday night.

Highclere Castle has confirmed that Jean Margaret Herbert (Wallop), Countess of Carnarvon, born on April 29, 1935, died peacefully at home, aged 83.

She was the widow of the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, Henry Herbert, who died in 2001, aged 77.

She was the mother of George (Geordie) Herbert, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon, Henry Malcolm Herbert and Carolyn Penelope Warren.

The funeral will be held at St Michael’s and All Angels Church, Highclere. The date is to be confirmed.