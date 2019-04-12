Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Drink-driver given 21-month ban

26-year-old Newbury man was also uninsured

AN uninsured driver from Newbury was caught behind the wheel after drinking more than twice the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 28, was 26-year-old Benjamin Luke Halcoop, of Western End.

He admitted driving a white Vauxhall Corsa on Enborne Road, Newbury, on March 14 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 86mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Halcoop also admitted driving without insurance on the same occasion.

He was fined a total of £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 21 months.

