Man admits dealing 'skunk' drug

23-year-old will be sentenced at crown court

A NEWBURY man has admitted a drug-dealing offence dating back to 2017.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 13, was 23-year-old Finian Colbert-Owen of Charlton Place.

He was charged with possessing the super-strength ‘skunk' version of the Class B-controlled drug cannabis with intent to supply it in Newbury on November 10, 2017.

Mr Colbert-Owen, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address and to admit the single charge.

He was told the offence was so serious it could only be dealt with by a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court at a date to be fixed. Mr Colbert-Owen was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

