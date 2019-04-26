M4 at Chieveley to close this weekend

DRIVERS on the M4 through West Berkshire are being reminded that the M4 will be closed at Chieveley this weekend.

Works to bridges at junction 13 mean that the westbound M4 will be closed through the junction from 10pm on Friday, April 26 until 6am on Monday, April 29.

The closure is to allow for concrete repairs, waterproofing, and resurfacing work to be carried out.

Traffic will be directed to follow a short diversion.

The eastbound carriageway will remain open, but one lane will be closed for safety reasons.

Highways England said that carrying out the work in this way will minimise overall disruption and reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance closures in future.

A second weekend closure of the westbound carriageway will take place from 10pm on Friday, May 10 until 6am on Monday, May 13 to complete the work.

A number of overnight closures to install bridge joints will also be conducted and the dates will be communicated nearer the time.

Highways England said that it had worked closely with local councils, the police and other stakeholders to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.