First CommuniTea of 2019

Charity tea and cake sale in garden on Sunday and Monday

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Sukey Russell-Hayward with Daisy Fletcher, 12, Jess Jones , 12, and Geoff Russell-Hayward at an event last year

A NEWBURY woman continues her fundraising campaign for Children in Need by hosting a tea and cake sale in her garden on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

Russell Road resident Sukey Russell-Hayward came up with the idea of the CommuniTea event, which aims to provide a community space where local people and visitors can go for a cup of tea with a slice of cake and meet old and new friends, all in aid of charity.

This will be the first of many CommuniTea events of 2019, aiming to beat the total of £1,918 raised for Children in Need in 2018.

In October 2017, Mrs Russell-Hayward was the poster girl for the BBC South Children in Need appeal in recognition of her fundraising exploits.

