Newbury Weekly News commended in newsawards 2019

The Newbury Weekly News was commended in the UK weekly newspaper of the year category at the newsawards 2019 in London last night.

The judges said: "It's a great family-owned community newspaper covering all topics and local events. Well printed with sharp images."

The NWN was bought by Edward Iliffe last week and his Iliffe Media company did well at last night's awards.

Mr Iliffe's Cambridge Independent beat the NWN to the weekly newspaper of the year award – for its third year in a row. And the Kent Messenger was also commended in the same category – meaning Iliffe titles made up half of the top six.

Iliffe Print in Cambridge – which now prints the Newbury Weekly News – was highly commended for regional newspaper printer of the year.

NWN editor Andy Murrill said: "We're delighted that our peers have once again chosen our newspaper as one of the best in the country."

The Newbury Weekly News has also been shortlisted for best weekly newspaper with a circulation of more than 10,000 at the Society of Editors' Regional Press Awards, to be held in London on Friday, May 17.

NWN snapper Phil Cannings has been shortlisted for best weekly newspaper photographer at the same awards.