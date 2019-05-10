Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury woman on dangerous driving charge

Two charged over Enborne Street incident

Two people have been sent to Reading Crown Court on charges of dangerous driving in Newbury.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 25, was Siobhan Greta Dunn, aged 22, of Enborne Street, Newbury.

She was charged that she, together with Mason Gillespie, drove a Vauxhall Corsa dangerously on Enborne Street and Holt Road, Newbury, on December 14 last year.

Ms Dunn was further charged with aiding and abetting dangerous driving on the same occasion.

She spoke only to confirm her name, age and address.

The court was told that the case against Mr Gillespie had been allocated to Reading Crown Court on a previous occasion.

Joanna McGlew, prosecuting, said the matters involving Ms Dunn should also be sent to the Crown Court.

Mike Davis, representing Ms Dunn, made no representations and district judge Davinder Lachhar declined jurisdiction.

Ms Dunn was released on unconditional bail until a date can be fixed at Reading Crown Court.

