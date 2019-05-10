Golf and fun day raises £5,000 in memory of Kim

FRIENDS and family of a Thatcham woman have raised £5,000 in her memory.

Edwin and Kim Jones married in August 2015, following Mrs Jones’ diagnosis of terminal cancer earlier that year.

The couple decided that they didn’t need traditional wedding presents, instead asking for donations to Cancer Research.

Funding came from friends, word-of-mouth, social media and regulars at their local pub, The Taste of England, organising a charity golf day for their cause.

Four years later, and the Kim Jones Memorial Golf and Fun Day 2018 has handed over a cheque for £5,000 to Newbury Cancer Care.

Edwin Jones said: “We aim to make the event bigger and better each year with all proceeds going to Newbury Cancer Care and are very proud of everyone’s efforts in raising a fantastic total of £5,000 in Kim’s memory.

“We’re always looking for new sponsors and fundraising ideas and if you’d like to get involved please contact Edwin Jones, edwinpjones@gmail.com”

The event was sponsored by McCarthy MOT Centre and Mercedes Newbury.

Mr Jones thanked Stephen Jones for his continued efforts and running a 10k and Basingstoke Half Marathon, and Sally Brindley and her customers at BarberZone for their continued sponsorship.

Mrs Brindley, who shaved her hair and raised money for the couple to have a weekend away at Littlecote House in 2015, said the event was a successful joint effort by local businesses.

Speaking of the couple’s story, she said: “You lived their story with them.

“Whether you liked it or not you were touched by it. They are very special people.”

Mr Jones also thanked Alice Bradd and Geordie for organising the tee times and raffle, Bryan Newman for supplying the trophies and John and Judy at The Taste of England for hosting the event.