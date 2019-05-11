Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Beale Park Wildlife centre welcomes emu chicks

Babies will grow into one of the world's biggest birds

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Beale Park Wildlife centre welcomes emu chicks

KEEPERS at Beale Wildlife Park were feeling emu-tional this week following the hatching of three emu chicks. 

The eggs, laid at Birdworld in Farnham, were fathered by a Scottish emu called Forest who did very well, considering he’s quite a nervous bird with vision problems.

The three babies, just a week old, will grow quickly into one of the biggest birds in the world – after ostriches – at approximately 1.9m tall.

Beale Park director Stephen McKeown said: “We’re very excited to have emus in our collection.

“They’ll bring a new dimension to the park in terms of conservation, education and fun.

“They’re very bouncy, active, inquisitive birds and will have loads of space to run about in here.

“They also, when grown up, make a lovely booming noise from deep in their chests, which we think visitors will enjoy.”

The babies are being cared for by the bird team at Beale Park, who will keep them warm and well-fed.

Emu chicks are able to stand up and run about minutes after hatching and can feed by themselves, with a little encouragement from their human carers.

They will be on public show in two weeks’ time. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Taxi driver stabbed by two teenage boys in Newbury

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

CCTV images released after theft in Newbury

CCTV images released after theft in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33