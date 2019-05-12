Sixth formers cycle 1,000km for local children’s hospice

SIXTH form pupils from Bradfield College are planning to cycle a total of 1,000 miles in just 12 hours in a bid to raise much-needed funds for a Berkshire children’s hospice.

The group of 50 pupils will be joined by 10 teachers when they take on the challenge next Tuesday, in aid of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

The mastermind behind the event is head of history Chris Best, who is also cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats later this month for the same charity.

“It has been overwhelming how many pupils and teachers want to get involved and give up their time and energy to help me raise vital funds for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service,” Mr Best said.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their support.

“It will be an amazing day and I hope we can raise lots of money for such an amazing charity.”

Mr Best is supporting the hospice because he says he wishes somewhere like it had been available when his sister Sarah died at the age of 13.

“I have set myself a very ambitious £10,000 target, which I really hope I can smash,” he added.

“This amount of money really would make a massive difference to the extraordinary children and families supported by the amazing Alexander Devine Hospice Service.”

His personal challenge will mean Mr Best will be cycling around seven hours a day for 10 days, covering up to 100 miles each day.

The Bradfield event will take place on Tuesday, May 14, in the main dining hall, between 7am and 7pm, and the cyclists will all take it in turns, adding to the 1,000 miles target on six exercise bikes.

Community fundraiser for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service Fionnuala Lawes said: “We are absolutely in awe of what Chris is trying to achieve.

“His support, along with his wonderful mum, who volunteers weekly for us, means so much to us.

“We wish Chris, along with the staff and pupils, the best of luck for the 1,000 mile cycle challenge.”

If you would like to sponsor Mr Best, you can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-best4

n Elsewhere on May 14, Johnny Stokes from JWS Fitness & Wellbeing, is running a charity boot camp session, to also raise money for the charity.

More than 150 will be taking part and they hope to raise £3,000.

This event will take place at Henwick Sports Field, Thatcham between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.