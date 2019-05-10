Closure of Mill Lane in Newbury extended by one week

THERE'S some bad news for motorists – the closure of Mill Lane in Newbury has been extended by another week.

The closure, which has caused delays and disruption, was meant to be lifted today (Friday, May 10).

However, it has now been put back until next Friday, May 17.

The road has been closed to allow SGN to renew a gas main and West Berkshire Council pointed the finger of blame at the company for the delay.

West Berkshire Council said: "This closure has had to be extended due to the slow rate of work carried out by SGN.

"Regretfully due to the state of the works we have had to agree to the extension and apologise to all of those who are inconvenienced by it."

The council added: "The renewal of the gas main is deemed urgent and cannot be delayed. The closure has been co-ordinated with the adjacent A339 and Cheap Street works to minimise any disruption."

The closure is in place from the A339 to the junction with Denmark Road, a distance of approximately 150 metres, and is one-way from the A339 east towards Bone Lane.

A diversion will continue to be in place via the A339, A4 to Hambridge Road, Hambridge Road, Bone Lane and then Mill Lane as far as the Police Station.

Parking on Mill Lane will be suspended as necessary.

The closure was lifted for one day on Thursday, May 2, due to the local elections.

Queries should be addressed to SGN on 07583 012532 for attention of Jodie Mckeown or 0800 912 1700.

The closure can also be viewed on roadworks.org