West Berkshire Conservatives announce new group leader

WEST Berkshire Conservatives have announced Lynne Doherty as their new leader after keeping control of the district council.

Mrs Doherty, who is the council’s executive member for children, education and young people, kept her seat after being re-elected on Friday.

She was first elected in May 2015.

Mrs Doherty tweeted on Tuesday evening: “Honoured to have been selected group leader of @WBerksCons this evening.

“Looking forward to working with a great team to deliver on the promises we have made to residents of West Berkshire.”

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News yesterday (Wednesday), Mrs Doherty added: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“I’ve lived in West Berkshire since I was a child and I am very passionate about the area.

“I think we have got a good clear mandate and a clear manifesto.

“I was heavily involved in the writing of that manifesto and I want to deliver on that over the next four years.”

Mrs Doherty will replace the group’s current leader, Graham Jones, who is standing down from the council.

Paying tribute to Mr Jones, Mrs Doherty said: “I admire and respect Graham Jones and I think he has done a great job.”

Mr Jones said: “I am delighted my colleagues have chosen Lynne Doherty as the new leader.

“She brings great integrity, focus, dedication and hard work to the role.

“I wish her well in what is both a demanding, but also rewarding role.”

Mr Jones will remain leader of the group and council until May 21.

At the full council meeting on May 21, it will be proposed that Mrs Doherty is the new leader of the council.

A vote will be taken, but Mrs Doherty says she has been told by the Conservatives she has their full support.