Last chance to enter NWN Young Photographer of the Year awards

THERE’S less than a week to go to get your entries in for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year competition.

The competition is open to young people from school Years 3 to 13 and aims to encourage them to get involved in photography.

This year there are three themes to choose from – street, patterns and landscape.

Just select one theme and send us a photograph that you think best represents that theme. Only one entry per person please.

Photographs can be taken on a phone or tablet, with a digital camera or using film.

There are three categories this year and the winners from each will be awarded a £100 Amazon voucher:

. Junior – Years 3-6

. Senior – Years 7-13

. Judges’ Choice

The judging panel will be led by the NWN’s award-winning photographer Phil Cannings.

All entries will be published in a special supplement in the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday, June 6, when the public can vote for their favourite.

The closing date for entries is Friday, May 17.