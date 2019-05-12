Can you help find ex-racing greyhound Beefy a new home?

BEEFY is a four-year-old greyhound who has left racing in favour of a slower pace of life.

He loves a fuss and even considers himself a lapdog – he loves a cuddle.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Beefy is a big character who will keep you entertained and laughing all day long.

“He has a real zest for life and new adventures and would love an owner who can show him the big, wide world.

“He loves to be out playing in the compounds, zooming around playing with toys, pulling funny faces as he throws the toys around.

“He would thrive in an active home who can help him settle in and channel his energy into play and training.

“He is a recently-retired ex-racer who has a taste for treats and learning.

“Beefy could potentially live with a similar-sized dog in the home.

“He enjoys the company of other female greyhounds, but is making friends with other breeds too. He could

potentially live with children aged 13 years and over.

“Beefy is a real joy to be around. Given some time to settle in and learn about home life, he will be a truly fantastic and fun companion.”

If you think you’re the special someone that Beefy has been waiting for, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk