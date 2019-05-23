NWN named best weekly newspaper in the UK

THE Newbury Weekly News has been named the best weekly newspaper in the UK at the Regional Press Awards.

The awards, which are widely regarded as the industry ‘Oscars’, were presented at the Institution of Engineering and Technology in London on Friday.

The paper collected the prize for best paid-for weekly newspaper above 10,000 circulation, which was sponsored by Facebook and presented by LBC radio host and journalist Nick Ferrari.

Announcing the NWN as winner, he said the paper “features a comprehensive package of strong stories, in-depth community news pages, a vibrant entertainment section and lively letters pages”.

Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill said: “We are absolutely delighted to win the top award for our industry.

“The NWN won this before in 2005 and it’s wonderful to bring it back to West Berkshire 14 years later.

“I’m so delighted for all the staff here who work so hard each week to produce the best local newspaper that we can.

“I would also like to thank all the local businesses who support us with advertising each week and the hundreds of shopkeepers who sell our newspaper.

“But mostly, I would like to thank our readers. Without you, the NWN is nothing and the value you kindly place in this newspaper is the only value that matters to us really.

“So to all the contributors to our pages, the people who let us know about community events they are organising, the wonderful people who do so much volunteering and charity work across West Berkshire and to those who tip us off about stories – thank you all so much.

“Local newspapers play such a vital role in their communities thanks to their unique place in British society and long may that continue.”

Following the win, the NWN was inundated with messages of congratulations from people across West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Among those to offer their best wishes was the outgoing mayor of Newbury Margo Payne, who said: “Fabulous news. Congratulations to all, such a great paper for our town.”

Incoming mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe, Volunteer Centre West Berkshire director Garry Poulson and Park House School also sent their congratulations.