Call Charlie Masters with your village news

MEET the Newbury Weekly News’ new villages correspondent Charlie Masters.

Charlie joined the paper this week as its dedicated reporter for the rural communities and villages of West Berkshire.

He grew up in a village and has been the NWN’s film reviewer for the past three years.

Charlie is employed as part of the Community News Project (CNP) involving the UK’s local media, Facebook and the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

The NWN was one of only three independent publishers to successfully apply for one of the 80 Facebook-funded CNP positions and will use it to report the news and champion the causes of our rural communities.

In the coming weeks we will introduce a dedicated villages community news page to the NWN, alongside our Hungerford, Thatcham and North Hampshire pages.

We will also launch a villages news section on Newburytoday.co.uk

We are determined to ensure that the villages in our district have their voices heard and their news communicated to as wide an audience as possible.

So tell Charlie about the news, events and issues in your village by calling (01635) 886639, email Charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk or via Twitter at @charliem_newburytoday