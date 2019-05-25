Big crowds at Silchester run

MORE than 530 people of all ages turned out for this year’s Silchester Fun Run, held on Sunday, May 12.

One hundred of those people registered on the day.

There were two events – the 2.5-mile fun run and the five-mile trail run – and the runners were evenly split across the two events.

The winners of the 2.5 mile, 12-and- under race were Nicholas Thomas (17:50) and Alejandra Thomas (20:54).

Becky Hart (49:06) and Matthew Raynor (32:21) won the five-mile race for the under-16s.

The first woman over the line was Kate Robson (35:04) and the first man was Mark Apsey (29:19).

Samatha Bayle (43:05) was the first female veteran and Steve Jeffrey (31:26) was the first male veteran (50+).

The established route goes through the woods of the Benyon Enclosure and around the Silchester Roman site, ending at the Pavilion.

One of the organisers, John Davis, said: “Sadly one of our pivotal organisers passed away last year.

“Ian Blagg lived in the village for many years, was a member of Tadley Runners and marked out the current course, helped organise the marshals and did a lot of work behind the scenes, especially with IT.

“We were delighted that Gill Blagg [his wife] was able to give out the trophies and the Alton Sports vouchers.”

The event was well supported by spectators and the pop-up café, barbecue and bar sold out of refreshments and food.

This generated a substantial amount for the Silchester Association funds.

There was a variety of entertainment to keep the children occupied on the day, while Dave Carver acted as MC and provided the music from his Scooby-Doo van.

This is the second year that chip timing was used and there were special prizes in both races.