Beer happy this bank holiday! Free ale offer

WEST Berkshire Brewery is kicking off the bank holiday weekend by offering a free beer to some lucky customers.

Between Saturday and Monday, punters are being encouraged to head down to the brewery’s taproom in Yattendon and say the words “don’t worry, beer happy” to the bartender.

The first 50 customers who do this on each day will be able to select a complimentary pint of their choice from the West Berkshire Brewery range.

The brewery is celebrating a recent revamp and hopes that this initiative will allow customers to acquaint themselves with the new premises.

Over the past few decades, West Berkshire Brewery has produced a range of traditional and contemporary beers.

Marketing manager Clare Candy emphasised the crucial role of the taproom in building relationships with West Berkshire communities.

“A lot of people come for the brewery tour and don’t realise we do food and drink,” she said.

“The taproom is a place where everyone is welcome, whether you are local to the brewery or from further afield.”