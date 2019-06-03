Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Attempted raid at Sainsbury's

Newbury store was targeted last night

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Raiders targeted Newbury's Sainsbury's store overnight.

The front door and tobacco kiosk area of the Hectors Way shop are currently cordoned off with police tape while investigations continue.

Staff confirmed to the Newbury Weekly News that the would-be thieves had attempted to break in overnight, using what was believed to be a crowbar, but hadn't manged to steal anything.

Members of the store's night shift were in the building at the time but nobody was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "At around 1am this morning four offenders have broken into Sainsbury’s, Hectors Way. It is believed nothing was taken as the offenders fled when they saw staff members in the store." 

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 43190165661.

