Tractor trouble for Streatley pub

The chimney of a 15th century pub has collapsed after it was struck by hay bales when a trailer overturned on Saturday.

The Bull at Streatley was damaged after a tractor and trailer tried to turn from the A329 into Streatley Hill.

The B4009, Streatley Hill, has been closed again this morning while structural engineers rush to the scene to assess the damage to the historic building.

The chaos on Saturday was widely reported on social media and a number of photographs were posted on Twitter.

Tractor trouble on Streatley Hill as trailer gets stuck next to The Bull #goring pic.twitter.com/CNJnB42Tai — innesb (@innesb) June 1, 2019

Clerk to Streatley Parish Council, Hazel Preston Barnes, said the council was now urgently looking at ways to improve the safety at the crossroads.

“If anyone had been walking up or down the pavement there when the trailer tipped over it could have been disastrous,” she said.

“The council is looking at different measures and we are arranging another meeting with the highways and road safety departments at West Berkshire Council to look at the options.”

She added that a neighbouring building, Elm Lodge, which has previously had its chimney demolished in a traffic collision, also sustained some damage in Saturday’s incident.

Don’t bother trying to get in or out of #streatley by the bull! pic.twitter.com/lM5wbqFs8m — Karen Morton (@KarenJMorton) June 1, 2019

The main A329 through the village was shut for four hours on Saturday while police and fire crews tried to clear the debris. It was nearly 10pm before the trailer was finally upright and the hay bales were taken away.

The B4009 remained closed throughout Sunday but opened briefly this morning, before being shut again due to concerns over the structural stability of the pub.

Traffic is currently being diverted from Aldworth via Reading Road, Pangbourne Hill, the A340 and the A329.