Four new homes to be built in Tilehurst

FOUR houses will be built in Tilehurst, each with four bedrooms, after councillors voted last night to approve plans.

The houses will be on Long Lane. The application was sent to West Berkshire Council’s planning committee because several people sent letters objecting to the plans.

The planned height of the houses has been reduced by 1.2 metres, through the planning application. None of them will be higher than the existing surrounding houses.

A mix of timber cladding and bricks will cover the houses.

Councillor Peter Argyle (Con, Tilehurst South and Holybrook) said: “Development all along Long Lane has been going on for a long time, and I’m sure this won’t be the last one.

“I have no particular problem with this at all.”

However, some residents living nearby did object. Suzanne Greaney, of Long Lane, said: “I accept that the land will be developed, but feel that it is overdevelopment of the site.

“The site would be much more suitable bungalows keeping in character with that part of Long Lane.”

Kate Molyneux, of Horsecroft Way, said: “I would feel uncomfortable with the additional four properties being erected so incredibly close to my fence line and boundary.

“I would not welcome being overlooked and feel that this would have a detrimental impact on both mine and my neighbours’ privacy.”

The planning committee voted yesterday (Wednesday) six to one to approve the plans.