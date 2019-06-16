No cats please for 10-year-old Yorkie

YORKSHIRE terrier Bobby is a sweet older chap who loves to keep himself busy, but is equally happy to snuggle up and enjoy a snooze after a short stroll around the park or a game or two with his human companions.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming Centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “This 10-year-old terrier is such a lovely little character.

“He likes the easy life, just plodding around doing his own thing and doesn’t mind a gentle fuss on his terms.

“He would love owners who are happy to have a more independent companion, understanding that Bobby will ask to play or seek attention when he’s ready.

“Bobby knows all of his basic training, but would benefit from some ongoing training while he settles into his new home to help him build confidence and relationships.

“He is a clever boy who enjoys the tasty rewards.

“Bobby is looking for a new family where he is the only dog, but he would enjoy having calm friends to walk with. And no cats.

“Bobby would best suit a quiet adult home where he can rest his paws and settle in.”

Do you have a Bobby-sized space in your home?

If you can give him a new home, then please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk