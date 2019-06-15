Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Man accused of sexual grooming of a child

Matters are so serious they can only be heard by judge, court rules

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A TILEHURST man has appeared in court on child grooming charges.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 7, was 30-year-old Peter William McCaig, of Pryor Close.

He is charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, inciting a child aged under 13 years to engage in sexual activity and trying to meet a child after grooming them.

All the offences were said to have been committed in Reading this year.

Mr McCaig, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

The court decided that the matters were so serious they should be dealt with by a judge sitting at a crown court, and declined further jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned until a preliminary hearing can be arranged at Reading Crown Court and Mr McCaig was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Who do you want to be the next Prime Minister?

POLL: Who do you want to be the next Prime Minister?

Hair stylist caught with child porn could be heading back to jail

Hair stylist caught with child porn could be heading back to jail

Crash closes two lanes of M4

Crash closes M4

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33