Man accused of sexual grooming of a child

A TILEHURST man has appeared in court on child grooming charges.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 7, was 30-year-old Peter William McCaig, of Pryor Close.

He is charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, inciting a child aged under 13 years to engage in sexual activity and trying to meet a child after grooming them.

All the offences were said to have been committed in Reading this year.

Mr McCaig, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

The court decided that the matters were so serious they should be dealt with by a judge sitting at a crown court, and declined further jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned until a preliminary hearing can be arranged at Reading Crown Court and Mr McCaig was meanwhile released on conditional bail.