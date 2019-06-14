Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Sliproads closure at Junction 13 this weekend

Latest roadworks on M4 until 6am on Monday

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

charlotte.booth@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

THE second in a series of planned weekend closures of Junction 13 of the M4 takes place this weekend.  

Surface reconstruction will close the sliproads at Junction 13 from tomorrow (Friday) at 10pm until Monday, at 6am, for resurfacing on the roundabout. 

There will be a further five closures on:
Friday, June 21, 10pm, to Monday, June 24, 6am
Friday, June 28, 10pm, to Monday, July 1, 6am
Friday, July 5, 10pm, to Monday, July 8, 6am
Friday, July12, 10pm, to Monday, July 15, 6am
Friday, July 26, 10pm, to Monday, July 29, 6am.

All works are subject to change depending on bad weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Call Highways England on 0300 1235000 or email info@highwaysengland.co.uk with any queries.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Who do you want to be the next Prime Minister?

POLL: Who do you want to be the next Prime Minister?

Revised plans for Thatcham's Lower Way field

Revised plans for Thatcham's Lower Way field

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

Robbers who left Nazi knife at Thatcham bookies jailed

Robbers who left Nazi knife at Thatcham bookies jailed

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33