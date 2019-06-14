Sliproads closure at Junction 13 this weekend

THE second in a series of planned weekend closures of Junction 13 of the M4 takes place this weekend.

Surface reconstruction will close the sliproads at Junction 13 from tomorrow (Friday) at 10pm until Monday, at 6am, for resurfacing on the roundabout.

There will be a further five closures on:

Friday, June 21, 10pm, to Monday, June 24, 6am

Friday, June 28, 10pm, to Monday, July 1, 6am

Friday, July 5, 10pm, to Monday, July 8, 6am

Friday, July12, 10pm, to Monday, July 15, 6am

Friday, July 26, 10pm, to Monday, July 29, 6am.

All works are subject to change depending on bad weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Call Highways England on 0300 1235000 or email info@highwaysengland.co.uk with any queries.