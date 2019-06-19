Internet outage hits West Berkshire villages

Gigaclear customers across the district have found themselves without internet this morning after a fault on the network.

Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem but have not been able to say when they hope to have the issue fixed.

Liz Falconer, head of marketing and communications at the internet service provider, said the outage had been due to a fibre break on the ‘third party backhaul’.

In a statement she added: “In the early part of this morning we were alerted to an issue on our network which has caused some Gigaclear customers to loose broadband connectivity.

“The outage is due to a major fibre break on our third party backhaul. We are working to reroute those customers affected while engineers are on site carrying out the required repair work.

“Customers have been contacted directly to advise them of the issue and will be regularly updated through our automated system.

“We apologise for any disruption to customers.”

The issue affected multiple cabinets and customers connected to them in West Berkshire and Oxfordshire.