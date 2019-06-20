Star turn for charity from former footballer

FORMER Arsenal and England footballer Ray Parlour gave a hilarious and insightful evening talk at Park House School recently in aid of the charity New Life.

The sold-out event saw Parlour recounting humorous stories of his illustrious sporting career to a packed audience of 170 people.

Parlour’s talk focused on his time at The Gunners, where he played for 14 years and was affectionately nicknamed The Romford Pelé.

It included anecdotes about fellow club legends Tony Adams and Dennis Bergkamp, as well as stories from his time in the England team.

Parlour was also joined by former Sheffield Wednesday and Swindon Town player Phil King, who compèred the event, and comedian Bob Webb, who rounded off the evening.

The event raised £4,500 for the New Life charity from ticket sales, a generous raffle, and the sale of some Arsenal memorabilia, signed by Parlour as well as former players Ian Wright and Charlie George.

New Life is a charity dedicated to raising money for local special care baby units which increase the chances of survival for many premature and seriously-ill babies.

The charity was set up by Trevor Goodall in 1995 in memory of his sons Joshua and Samuel and it has been successful in raising more than £500,000 to help local hospitals in Swindon, Reading, Yeovil, Basingstoke, Bristol and Oxford.

Mr Goodall said: “It was just so nice to get a football legend down to Newbury to entertain us and to also raise awareness for New Life special care babies. More events like this will be coming.”