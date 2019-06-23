Top gymnasts join club’s celebrations

Two top gymnasts were the guests of honour as Newbury Gymnastics Club celebrated its 40th anniversary recently.

The club, which trains at Park House School on Tuesday evenings, welcomed Kelly Simm and Fred Teague to the event.

The pair chatted to the young gymnasts and helped out with some coaching.

Coach and organiser of the celebrations Katie Humphrey said: “It was a fantastic event.

“Kelly and Fred were brilliant and really helped make our evening. They met the children and offered advice to them and were really positive role models.”

It was also a night to celebrate the achievements of head coach Colin Fox, who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Get Berkshire Active Awards in February for his 38 years of dedication to the sport.

Mr Fox runs the gym club with his daughters Anneliese Fox-Jones and Vicki Ferguson.

Thirteen-year-old Fred, who is a pupil at The Clere School, Burghclere, is a member of the Great Britain tumbling squad and won bronze at the Junior British Championships.

Kelly, who won the British Championships in 2018 and took overall silver at this year’s competition, also scooped the team silver medal with England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mrs Humphrey thanked the parents who support the club throughout the year and helped raise more than £100 on the night with a raffle.