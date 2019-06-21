Don't forget the M4 closures this weekend

Motorists are being reminded that carriageway repairs are continuing on the M4 this weekend, meaning more closures at junction 13.

Surface reconstruction will close the motorway junction from 10pm tonight (June 21) until 6am on Monday (June 24).

The works include removing and replacing the road surface and its foundations and renewing the road markings around the entire A34/M4 roundabout at Chieveley.

The entire roundabout at the junction will be closed during the works, which take place this weekend, as well as the following dates:

· 10pm on Friday, June 28 until 6am on Monday, July 1

· 10pm on Friday, July 5 until 6am on Monday, July 8

· 10pm on Friday, July 12 until 6am on Monday, July 15

A contingency weekend of Friday, July 26 until Monday, July 29 has also been pencilled in should the need arise.

Delays are expected around the area, and along the diversion routes, during these roadworks and so motorists are being advised to allow plenty of extra time for journeys.

When the roundabout is closed signed diversions will be in place which primarily go via the A4 between junction 12 (Theale) and junction 14 (Shefford Woodlands).

A34 traffic will need to exit at Speen then head towards Hungerford for the M4 westbound carriageway, or towards Theale for the M4 eastbound carriageway.

M4 westbound traffic wishing to access the A34 is advised to exit at junction 12 and travel west along the A4; and M4 eastbound traffic wishing to access the A34 is advised to exit and junction 14 and travel east along the A4.

Local traffic wishing to access the A34 southbound carriageway or M4 from Graces Lane, Chieveley, will be diverted along the B4009 from Hermitage to Newbury, west along the A4 to Speen then either onto the A34 or along the A4 to Hungerford, then north on the A338 to join the M4 at junction 14.

When the roundabout is closed access to the Moto Service Area and Hilton Hotel will be maintained from the A34 northbound carriageway only.

Anyone wishing to find out more can contact Highways England directly on 0300 123 5000 or email info@highwaysengland.co.uk