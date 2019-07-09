Thatcham residents invited to hear about power upgrade

THATCHAM residents can hear more about a multi-million pound power upgrade this week.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is inviting residents and businesses to attend an engagement event to learn more about upgrading the electricity infrastructure between Thatcham and Ashford Hill.

The £8m programme of works will reinforce the network supplying power to Thatcham’s homes and businesses.

Members of SSEN’s project team will discuss the work that is scheduled to commence in 2020 and answer any questions in relation to the upgrade and its logistics.

Project manager Yu Qian said: “While these works are some time away, SSEN is keen to engage with the area’s residents and business owners to explain what we intend to do and why this proposed upgrade to their network is essential to build a more robust and resilient power supply, while ensuring it’s also fit for purpose in the coming years.

“Our intention is to reinforce the 132kV network supplying Thatcham with the installation of underground cables between Thatcham and Ashford Hill, providing two new and direct feeds into Thatcham from Bramley.

“We’d ask anyone who lives and works in the area to take the opportunity to drop in to our event on Wednesday, July 10, to chat to our team and find out more about the benefits this multi-million pound upgrade will bring to their local area.”

The event will be held at Thatcham Football Club, Waterside Park, Crookham Hill, Thatcham, between 1pm and 6pm.