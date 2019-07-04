Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police hunt pervert who exposed himself in front of children

Incident happened in Stroud Green as woman strolled with youngsters

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886628

police

A MAN exposed himself in front of children in the play area of a Newbury park.

The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) at aaround 12.20pm in Stroud Green Park, Racecourse Rd, Newbury.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police, James Williams, said: "A man exposed himself to a woman who was with two children. 

Thames Valley Police is investigating the offence, and is obtaining and reviewing CCTV." 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call 101, quoting reference 43190201311.

 

