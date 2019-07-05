Hutton Close homes under construction

CONSTRUCTION work is now under way at David Wilson Homes and Sovereign Housing Association’s latest development in Newbury following a ceremonial sod-cutting event.

The new site on Hutton Close, which will be called Cherry Blossom Meadows, is transforming a previous housing estate into 80 family homes to rent or buy.

West Berkshire Council executive member for housing and homelessness Hilary Cole (Con, Chieveley) said: “We are pleased that work is under way at Hutton Close.

“The development will provide much-needed affordable housing at an accessible and central location.

“The mix of options to rent or buy will provide opportunities for people looking to get on the property ladder in West Berkshire which would otherwise be out of reach.”

Working in partnership, Sovereign Housing association and David Wilson Homes have now started building work, following the demolition of the former 1960s flats and bungalows.

Attending on the day to mark the occasion were David Wilson Homes land director Ian Blair and sales director Rob Allen.

They were joined by land and planning manager from Sovereign Housing Corinne Moore, Mrs Cole and housing service manager for West Berkshire Sally Kelsall.

The 80-home development will include a selection of flats and houses made up of 51 two-, three- and four-bedroomed homes for sale, 17 one-. two- and three-bed homes for social rent and 12 two- three- and four-bed properties for shared ownership.