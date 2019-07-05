Steering Group for Neighbourhood Plan

ASHFORD Hill with Headley Parish Council has launched a steering group of residents to create a Neighbourhood Plan.

The plan will set out the residents’ vision for the parish over the next 10 years and establish the need for any additional amenities.

It will be used alongside the Basingstoke and Deane Local Plan.

Caroline Hellings, who chairs the Neighbourhood Plan steering group, said: “Our intention is that the NP will incorporate policies only, to define the nature of any future development and will not identify sites for housing or other development as we are not required to do so.”

The first step is to consult the community on the issues that are important to them.

A questionnaire will be delivered to every household in the parish.

Copies will also be in the July parish magazine and can be downloaded from the website.

Drop-in sessions have been arranged in the Ashford Hill village hall on Monday, July 15, from 2pm to 5pm and from 6pm to 8pm and in the Headley Community Shop on Monday, July 22, from 2pm to 5pm and from 6pm to 8pm.

These sessions are designed to enable residents to find out more about the process, ask questions and give their views.

The Neighbourhood Plan is being drawn up by a small steering group of residents working with the parish council, which may be contacted through the NP website https://ashfordhillheadley.wixsite.com/neighbourhoodplan