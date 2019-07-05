CCTV images released after 70-year-old man's wallet stolen

POLICE have released CCTV images of three men who may have vital information about a theft in Newbury.

At around 4.30pm on Friday, May 31 the victim, a 70-year-old man, was walking back to his car which was parked in Sainsbury’s car park on Hectors Way when his wallet was stolen out of his pocket.

Cards and cash were stolen from the wallet and the cards were later used at multiple stores to withdraw money and purchase goods.

Investigating officer PC Kate Lathe based at Newbury police station said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe the three men pictured may have important information that can assist in this investigation.

“I am urging anybody who recognises these men to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190163756.

“Likewise, if these images are of you, please get in touch with us.

“If you don’t wish to speak directly with officers, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”