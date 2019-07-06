Banned drink-driver caught behind the wheel

A NEWBURY motorist has been caught behind the wheel, just two months into a three-year driving ban.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrei Tibichi, of September Court off Craven Road, received the ban in December after he admitted drink-driving in a Nissan Micra on Bear Lane, Newbury, on November 24 last year.

Tests showed 58mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

But on Thursday, June 20, he was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates Court.

There, he admitted driving a Nissan Micra on Dorneywood Way, Newbury, while disqualified from doing so, on February 23.

Mr Tibichi also admitted driving without insurance and without a test certificate on the same occasion.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared and Mr Tibichi was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.