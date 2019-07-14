Young Duke needs a home to call his own

DUKE is a three-year-old gentle giant who is hoping for a home he can call his own.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Gorgeous Duke loves nothing more than a scratch behind the ear and leaning into you for a fuss.

“He’s happy to make friends out and about on walks and enjoys playing with toys – he’ll even have a go at playing a game of fetch with you.

“Duke is currently in a foster home, which he is sharing with his new friend, a little Staffie.

“He could potentially share his home with another dog or be an only dog with friends on walks.

“He loves to say hello to all he meets, dogs and humans alike.

“He could live with children aged 11 years and over who are used to larger dogs.”

Duke is currently learning some basic training in his foster home and doing very well. He could be left for a few hours once he is settled into his new home.

If you think you can give Duke the home he’s been waiting for, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on (01488) 505157 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk