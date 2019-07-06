New green travel route between Hermitage and Hampstead Norreys

West Berkshire Council has announced the start of work on a new travel route between Hermitage and Hampstead Norreys.

It is hoped that walkers, cyclists and horse riders will take advantage of the 'active travel route' – which runs over a derelict railway track.

The construction of the route is being funded by Highways England.

While the project was given the go-ahead in 2018, it stalled after the discovery of hazel dormice – a protected species – along the route.

It is hoped that it will open to the public later this year.

Hermitage and Hampstead Norreys parish councils are seeking volunteers to help clear vegetation from the site.

West Berkshire Council executive member for environment Steve Ardagh-Walter said of the route: “We are pleased that Highways England have invested in this new green active travel route that will provide a pleasant, safe environment for families and children to access the countryside.

“At West Berkshire Council, we are committed to providing safer routes to encourage walking and cycling and hope that the railway path will not only provide a transport link for the two communities, but attract visitors to the area too.

“If the path is a success, which we’re sure it will be, we would like to explore options to extend the path further south towards Newbury.”

To find out more about volunteering on the route, email either hermitagepc@outlook.com or clerk@hampsteadnorreysparishcouncil.org.