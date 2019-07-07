Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury woman on drug and money laundering charges

26-year-old accused of possessing 446.45 grams of cannabis

John Garvey

John Garvey

Court

A NEWBURY woman has been sent to crown court on drugs and money laundering charges.

Georgina Emily Blackburn, of Fifth Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 19.

There, she was accused of possessing 446.45 grams of cannabis, a Class B-controlled drug, with the intent of supplying it to another in Newbury on January 19 last year.

The 26-year-old was also accused of laundering money raised by drug dealing in Newbury between July 1, 2017, and January 20 last year.

Ms Blackburn, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her details.

She was told that the matters were so serious that they could only be heard by a crown court judge and magistrates declined jurisdiction.

Ms Blackburn was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

