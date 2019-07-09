School's new window on a beautiful world

PUPILS and staff at Brimpton Primary School celebrated the completion of their new school hall last Wednesday.

The hall has had a complete refurbishment, with a new floor provided by the parish council, new eco lights and a custom-made stained glass window.

Headteacher Heidi Davies said: “Our stained glass window reflects our spirituality as a school and promotes our philosophy of ‘opportunities to look out on the world and gaze at things we find amazing’.

“We feel very lucky to have such a precious ‘forever feature’ in our school and we were grateful that the Rev Jane Manley led us in a blessing to commemorate its placement.”

The window is called ‘The World Around Us’ and was designed by Mortimer-based glass artist Jason Leggett in collaboration with the school.

Each staff member and child contributed something to the window, which shows the layers of the world and how together they make a beautiful picture.