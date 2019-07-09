Changes to Bear Lane set to come into force on Monday

Access to Bear Lane from the A339 will be closed off from Monday (July 15).

The closure means that drivers will have to use the new A339 junction into Cheap Street to access Market Street or the wharf.

The closure marks the start of the third phase of a £1.8m West Berkshire Council project to improve capacity on town centre roads.

The project has been funded by developer’s contributions from Newbury Racecourse and Local Transport Plan capital grant funding.

The installation of the Cheap Street junction from the A339 formed phase one, while phase two removed pedestrian crossings and introduced new traffic lights and crossings at the Cheap Street/Market Street junction.

Traffic is no longer allowed to turn south into Cheap Street, with access to Newbury Station now coming off the new A339 junction.

Road closures for work and resurfacing continue this week, with the A339 Northbound closed north of the Bear Lane roundabout tonight.

The southbound carriageway will be closed tomorrow and Thursday.

All closures will take place from 7.30pm to 6.30am.

The council said that access to residential dwellings and businesses will be permitted at all times but there may be periods where access is delayed.