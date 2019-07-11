Charity match in memory of Thatcham man this weekend

PEOPLE are being invited to sign up to the Steve Holland Memorial Match.

The charity football game, which raises money for the Alzheimer's Society and Prostate Cancer UK, will be held in memory of sport-loving Steve Holland (pictured), who died in December 2017.

Mr Holland’s family said: “We are hoping to make it an annual event to celebrate our dad so will continue to hold the event for as long as we can, raise as much money as possible and bring everyone together.”

The match will be held at Kennet School from 2pm until 4.30pm on Saturday, July 13.

See the Steve Holland Memorial Match Facebook page for more information.