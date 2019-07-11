Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Charity match in memory of Thatcham man this weekend

Family of Steve Holland celebrating his life and bringing people together

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Charity match to remember Steve Holland

PEOPLE are being invited to sign up to the Steve Holland Memorial Match.

The charity football game, which raises money for the Alzheimer's Society and Prostate Cancer UK, will be held in memory of sport-loving Steve Holland (pictured), who died in December 2017. 

Mr Holland’s family said: “We are hoping to make it an annual event to celebrate our dad so will continue to hold the event for as long as we can, raise as much money as possible and bring everyone together.”

The match will be held at Kennet School from 2pm until 4.30pm on Saturday, July 13.

See the Steve Holland Memorial Match Facebook page for more information.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Ice Sports Centre opens in Thatcham

Ice Sports Centre opens in Thatcham

Changes to Bear Lane set to come into force on Monday

Changes to Bear Lane come into force on Friday

Newbury woman on drug and money laundering charges

Newbury woman on drug and money laundering charges

New travel route between Hermitage and Hampstead Norreys

New travel route between Hermitage and Hampstead Norreys

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33