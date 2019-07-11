Kit backs Boris – and shares his NWN

North West Hampshire MP Kit Malthouse has presented Conservative leadership hopeful Boris Johnson with a recent copy of the Newbury Weekly News.

Mr Malthouse gave Mr Johnson the paper in the House of Commons last week.

The MP said he was backing his former boss to become the next Prime Minister.

Mr Malthouse served as deputy mayor of London for policing when Mr Johnson was mayor.

He said: “Boris can deliver Brexit and unite the country as we move into a bright future.

“He has my support and now he has my copy of the NWN.”

Mr Johnson has visited West Berkshire twice in recent weeks.

First, he attended a Conservative Party talk at Englefield House.

And on Wednesday, July 3, he paid a visit to Thames Valley Police’s training centre in Sulhamstead.

The visit was arranged by the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld on the request of Mr Johnson, who visited the site for a briefing on policing.

Mr Stansfeld said: “I was delighted to host a visit from Boris Johnson.

“The visit provided a good opportunity for myself and other PCCs to brief one of the two prime ministerial candidates on the various issues facing policing today, the concerns of the public, as well as demonstrate the great work our officers do.

“Thames Valley Police, as do other forces, continue to face increasing demand and financial pressures and I was pleased that during the visit Mr Johnson made a commitment to policing, promising to make a much-needed substantial investment should he become the next Prime Minister.”